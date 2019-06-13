PM Roundup: Madison Beer; Sarah Sanders Stepping Down; Zion Williamson Sues Marketing Company

Madison Beer

PM Roundup: Madison Beer; Sarah Sanders Stepping Down; Zion Williamson Sues Marketing Company

PM Roundup

PM Roundup: Madison Beer; Sarah Sanders Stepping Down; Zion Williamson Sues Marketing Company

By 1 hour ago

By: |

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is shocked it hasn’t been included in trade offers for Anthony Davis yet. 

Madison and Blake an item?: Madison Beer was spotted out with Blake Griffin the other night, sparking relationship rumors.

View this post on Instagram

🦋

A post shared by Madison Beer (@madisonbeer) on

View this post on Instagram

daily dose of internet 📟🖤

A post shared by Madison Beer (@madisonbeer) on

Sanders to step down: Sarah Sanders will step down as White House Press Secretary at the end of the month.

Zion sues marketing company: Zion Williamson is suing to terminate an agreement with a Florida marketing company.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Are Boston Sports Cursed?

Jay Williams Claims Kevin Durant was ‘Misdiagnosed’ by Warriors Medical Staff

Brad Faxon: Phil Mickelson Winning U.S. Open Would Be Bigger Story Than Tiger Woods Winning Masters

The Lakers Shouldn’t Hesitate to Trade Kyle Kuzma

Around the Sports Internet:

Examining the dark past of Kellen Winslow Jr.

Chilling details have emerged in the David Ortiz shooting

All the latest updates from the U.S. Open

What’s wrong with Jordan Spieth?

Song of the Day:

, , , PM Roundup

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home