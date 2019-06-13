Roundup: Latest David Ortiz Shooting Investigation Details, Elin Nordegren Expecting Third Kid

Olivia Culpo … Canadian given $575 ticket for littering cigarette butt from car … Pre-employment marijuana tests banned in Nevada … “U.S. death rates from suicides, alcohol and drug overdoses reach all-time high” … Howard Schultz postpones presidential campaign until after Labor Day after back surgeries … 10-15 people stung by sting rays in California … Protesters in Hong Kong against extradition to mainland China hit with tear gas and rubber bullets … Cracks on the skydeck ledge of the Sears Tower … Ford recalls over a million SUVs … Elin Nordegren, ex-wife of Tiger Woods, is expecting a third child with her boyfriend … Bill Belichick shot Kyle Van Noy in the face during a team-building paintball outing … “Mountain Dew created a soda designed to pair with KFC’s Original Recipe chicken” …

Dominican Republic police say one of the suspects arrested in the David Ortiz shooting was offered $7,800 to assassinate him [ESPN]

Fox News says Britt McHenry’s sexual harassment complaint against her former co-host has been “resolved” [CNN]

Cuba Gooding Jr. facing groping charge in New York City, lawyer says he will turn himself in [CBS News]

Bol Bol is the biggest mystery in the NBA Draft [Bleacher Report]

Joe Douglas doesn’t sound like he is planning to hire Todd McShay into the Jets’ front office [PFT]

Ranking the most powerful drag queens in America [Vulture]

Jim Ross and Jim Cornette chatted for about 45 minutes

Bill Maher tells Howard Stern about why he’s never gotten married

One man ska cover of New Found Glory’s My Friends Over You