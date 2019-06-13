Mike Vrabel Acts Like a Real Lunatic at Amusement Parks

Football coaches are, on balance, an odd lot who struggle with not being a football coach in the other aspects of their life. They largely love three things: football, getting into the office super-early, and never, ever backing down.

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel lifted the curtain a bit on his particular brand of oddness during media availability today, revealing he races to the front of amusement parks while with his family.

Mike Vrabel is so competitive he likes to beat other families in line to get on the roller coaster. He doesn’t know why, and neither does his wife 😂 #Titans pic.twitter.com/J6aBFhD6wU — AtoZSports Nashville (@AtoZSports) June 13, 2019

Mostly harmless but still extremely weird. One can just see other families watch a burly man speeding past them with great haste, then turning to their loved ones with confusion asking where they’ve seen that guy before.

If ever there was a fanbase that understands the value of every yard, though, it’s the Titans. Maybe this is enduring to them.