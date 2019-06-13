2019 U.S. Open: How to Watch, Channels and Stream

For the sixth time in a major setting, the world’s best golfers return to Pebble Beach for the U.S. Open set to tee off on Thursday. Dustin Johnson and Brooks Kopeka are the favorites to win it followed closely by Rory McIlroy. Tiger Woods also returns to the course where he had his best win as a professional nearly two decades ago. He’s looking for his first U.S. Open win since 2008 and his 16th major championship. Here’s everything you need to know about viewing the U.S. Open.

Date: Thursday, June 13- Sunday, June 16, 2019

Course: Pebble Beach

Channels:

FS1

FOX

Thursday: June 13:

12:30-7:30 p.m., FS1

7:30-10:30 p.m., FOX

Friday, June 14

12:30-7:30 p.m., FS1

7:30-10:30 p.m., FOX

Saturday, June 15

12 p.m. -10 p.m., FOX

Sunday, June 16