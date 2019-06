Following a controversial 13-0 win over Thailand in the opening match, the U.S. Women’s National Team continues their title defense in their second match of group stage play of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup against Chile, another match that the United States is favored to win.

Here’s how to catch up with the action in France:

Date: Sunday, June 16, 2019

Time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT

TV channel:

FOX

Stream: