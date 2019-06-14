VIDEO: Here's Drake Celebrating the Toronto Raptors Title

Drake is partying it up along with the rest of Canada tonight. His beloved Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals and are the league’s newest champions.

And just like that the Drake curse is broken!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #nbafinals pic.twitter.com/2bkelT99Nl — Audrey Rose🌹 Radio (@AudreyRose303) June 14, 2019

Obviously that’s pure euphoria from a celebrity who is as deeply tied to a sports organization as any. It has to be a great moment for him.

Look, I’m on the record saying Drake’s sideline antics are obnoxious, but I’m happy for anyone whose team wins a championship for a first time. Clearly this means a lot to him and everyone involved in the organization. It was easy to like this Raptors team and enjoyable watching them hoist that championship trophy.