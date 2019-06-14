MLB

Joey Votto Offers Kawhi Leonard an Unused Metro Pass To Stay In Toronto

Joey Votto is might be a cornerstone of the Cincinnati Reds, but he’s a proud Canadian and a die-hard Toronto Raptors fan. So, clearly he’s celebrating on Friday. A Toronto native, Votto is clearly proud of his favorite NBA team and now, he’s turned into a recruiter.

Votto sent a message to the Raptors congratulating them on their championship. Oh, and he attempted to lure impending free agent Kawhi Leonard back to Toronto with a pretty darn good gift:

Yes, that’s Joey Votto, a six-time All-Star and former National League MVP offering Kawhi Leonard an unused PRESTO Pass — essentially a Metro Pass — if he was to re-sign with the Raptors.

Hey, it was worth a shot.

