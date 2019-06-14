PM Roundup: Kelly Rohrbach; Lakers Favored To Win Title In 2020; Latest From The U.S. Open

Kelly Rohrbach

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is so ready for this Friday y’all. 

Kelly got married: Actress Kelly Rohrbach got married to Steuart Walton a few weeks ago. Must be nice marrying into the Walmart fortune!

👑 of the 🏰

Wassup beaches! 👋🏻

cannonballlll 💦

Lakers favored to win it all: The Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites to win the 2020 NBA title according to Vegas.

U.S. Open leaderboard: All the latest action from the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Tweet of the Day:

Song of the Day:

