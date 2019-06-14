PM Roundup: Kelly Rohrbach; Lakers Favored To Win Title In 2020; Latest From The U.S. Open

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is so ready for this Friday y’all.
Kelly got married: Actress Kelly Rohrbach got married to Steuart Walton a few weeks ago. Must be nice marrying into the Walmart fortune!
Lakers favored to win it all: The Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites to win the 2020 NBA title according to Vegas.
U.S. Open leaderboard: All the latest action from the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.
Raptors President Masai Ujiri Accused of Pushing, Hitting Sheriff’s Deputy in Postgame Incident
Klay Thompson Suffers Torn ACL in Game 6 of NBA Finals
Dr. Skip Bayless Has Logged On to Diagnose Klay Thompson
Masai Ujiri Witness Tells AP Police Are Not Telling Truth
Longtime Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen has passed away
Jimmy Butler plans to decline his player option with the Sixers
The Warriors still want to re-sign Klay Thompson regardless of his ACL tear
Behind the scenes of the Raptors championship celebration
