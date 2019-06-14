PM Roundup: Kelly Rohrbach; Lakers Favored To Win Title In 2020; Latest From The U.S. Open

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is so ready for this Friday y’all.

Kelly got married: Actress Kelly Rohrbach got married to Steuart Walton a few weeks ago. Must be nice marrying into the Walmart fortune!

Lakers favored to win it all: The Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites to win the 2020 NBA title according to Vegas.

U.S. Open leaderboard: All the latest action from the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Tweet of the Day:

Tony Bennett guarding Nick Nurse — in 1989. Both men coached their teams to championships 30 years later, barely two months apart. The universe can be freaking incredible sometimes. pic.twitter.com/c9MN11TTLL — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) June 14, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Raptors President Masai Ujiri Accused of Pushing, Hitting Sheriff’s Deputy in Postgame Incident

Klay Thompson Suffers Torn ACL in Game 6 of NBA Finals

Dr. Skip Bayless Has Logged On to Diagnose Klay Thompson

Masai Ujiri Witness Tells AP Police Are Not Telling Truth

Around the Sports Internet:

Longtime Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen has passed away

Jimmy Butler plans to decline his player option with the Sixers

The Warriors still want to re-sign Klay Thompson regardless of his ACL tear

Behind the scenes of the Raptors championship celebration

Song of the Day: