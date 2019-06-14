Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant Still Expected to Get Five-Year Max Offers from Warriors

Windhorst's 'understanding' is that the Warriors still 'intend' to offer Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant five-year max deals, which would push payroll with luxury tax to about $350 million pic.twitter.com/JLmCqp5OTx — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) June 14, 2019

Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant both suffered devastating leg injuries in these NBA Finals. While this may be a small consolation prize for them given that the Warriors lost and that they have to endure the pain and ardor of rehabilitation, at least it will not also cost them millions of dollars.

Brian Windhorst, speaking on First Take today, said that it’s his understanding that the Warriors still intend to offer Durant and Thompson five-year max contracts. This would push their payroll, including luxury tax, to the neighborhood of $350 million, which they can afford as they’re moving into a new McMansion arena in San Francisco with all the expensive amenities.

Durant, by the way, is still probably going to get max offers from at least one or two of the Knicks, Nets, and Clippers, so it’s far from a foregone conclusion he’d accept the Warriors’ offer, especially if he feels he was misled by their medical staff.

Nonetheless, while next year’s Warriors certainly appear to be behind the eight ball from an injury standpoint, their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green should endure for at least several years and it would be a mistake to declare them deceased forever.