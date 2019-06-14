Klay Thompson Suffers Torn ACL in Game 6 of NBA Finals

Klay Thompson was living up to his reputation as a big-time player in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, putting up 30 points in 32 minutes. Thompson then went down late in the third quarter after he was fouled by Danny Green and landed awkwardly on his knee. Thompson was in obvious pain on the floor for a few minutes before being helped to the locker room.

He’d return to shoot two free throws, but left the game immediately afterwards and was quickly declared out for the remainder of the game. Adrian Wojnarowski now reports Thompson suffered a torn ACL.

Golden State’s Klay Thompson has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, his agent Greg Lawrence tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 14, 2019

This is awful news. The Warriors got hit hard by the injury bug, but to lose Kevin Durant to a ruptured Achilles and Thompson to a torn ACL is far worse than anyone could have imagined coming in to the back half of the series. It didn’t look good when Thompson, who already struggled with a hamstring injury earlier in the series, went down. His brief return to the floor gave fans hope it may not be as serious as it appeared. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case, and Thompson will now be forced to undergo a lengthy rehab process, and likely won’t be playing again anytime soon.

In the span of a week, two of the Warriors’ three superstars suffered severe and potentially career-altering injuries. Their NBA Finals loss somehow ranks pretty low on their list of worries right now.