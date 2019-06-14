Raptors President Masai Ujiri Accused of Pushing, Hitting Sheriff's Deputy in Postgame Incident

Video appears to show Toronto Raptors president Masai Uriji involved in an altercation with a sheriff’s deputy after the final seconds of last night’s Game 6.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told the San Francisco Chronicle that the man, who was not identified by the authorities, did not have credentials and was stopped while trying to make it to the court after the Raptors’ victory. Witnesses at the scene identified him as Ujiri.

The deputy “did not know who the man was and asked for the credential, and that’s when he tried to push past our deputy, and our deputy pushed him back, and there was another push that kind of moved up and struck our deputy in the face,” Sgt. Ray Kelly said. “At that point, several bystanders intervened and the executive did ultimately get back onto the court without displaying credentials.”

NBC Bay Area caught the aftermath of the incident, when several parties intervened to get the man where he was supposed to be: on the court, celebrating with his team.

The sheriff’s office is investigating a possible misdemeanor battery of an officer charge. There’s been no comment from the Raptors or the league at this point.