Paul McCartney Becomes Newest Shareholder of the Green Bay Packers

Paul McCartney and the Green Bay Packers doesn’t sound like it would normally go together.

Well, now they do.

In his first trip ever to Green Bay, McCartney, performing on the Freshen Up Tour at Lambeau Field last Saturday, was honored by the Packers with a share of team stock and a game ball to commemorate the date. The show was just the fourth major concert in Lambeau Field history.

“I didn’t realize he was left-handed,” Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy, who made the presentation backstage, said. “He threw a pass with his left hand, and (Packers vice president of marketing and fan engagement) Gabrielle Valdez Dow made a perfect catch.”

The Packers teamed with Live Nation to put on the show at Lambeau Field, a project that took a few years, especially since McCartney doesn’t play in football stadiums anymore. Lambeau Field was the biggest venue on the tour.

“It was just a perfect night. Beautiful weather. Part of it was just his personality. He was engaging, and I think everybody really felt good,” Murphy said of the show. “A lot of people here put a lot of time and effort into it, and it’s great to see everything come off the way it did.

“A number of people told me it was the best concert they’ve ever been to. I would be included among that. That was pretty special. He’s legendary. I’m showing my age, but I knew every single song except for some of the new ones he played.”