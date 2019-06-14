Ranking the 25 Best NBA Free Agents

10 Nikola Vucevic Magic, Knicks Vucevic had a career year last year, and the Magic want to keep him, but at a reasonable price. If he leaves, he’s an attractive offensive option who can do a little bit of everything. He won’t make or break anyone’s future, but many teams could use the offense he creates on his own. UFA

11 Malcolm Brogdon Bucks, Jazz,

Suns Similar to Middleton, the Bucks would rather keep Brogdon, and have an advantage with his restricted free agency. But the point guard is steady, consistent, and shot 50/40/90 last season while playing great defense. That kind of player is invaluable in the NBA, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see a point guard-needy team throw him a big contract. RFA

12 Brook Lopez Bucks, Lakers, Nets Lopez reinvented himself as the ideal stretch five this season, averaging two threes and two blocks per game. While his defensive numbers were more scheme than skill, he can still hold his own on that end of the court, and his spacing as a center is invaluable. Every team could use his skills, so it’s hard to project exactly where he’ll land, but it’s impossible to imagine a better center to play with LeBron. UFA

13 DeMarcus Cousins Lakers, Knicks, Clippers Cousins is in an odd spot. He’s clearly still a talented offensive force when he’s got it going, but the impact of his Achilles tear and torn quad is undeniable. A team may be interested in taking a flier on him, but this isn’t the Cousins of old. Another one-year deal somewhere may be in the cards for Cousins; where that will be is anyone’s guess. UFA

14 Kristaps Porzingis Mavericks, Clippers, Heat It’s hard to see Porzingis not with Dallas next year after their blockbuster trade. If Porzingis can come back healthy, he could find real success with Luka Dončić. It begins and ends with the injury for Porzingis. RFA

15 Julius Randle Pelicans, Nets, Kings A lot here will depend on what the Pelicans get back for Anthony Davis, and if Randle opts out of his player option. If Randle still fits, they should do everything they can to keep him. He’s still improving as a player and has skills you can’t teach. UFA

16 Marc Gasol Raptors, Lakers, Hornets Gasol can start or come off the bench as well as fit in every system. He’s not going to be the player he was four years ago, but every team would be better with Marc Gasol in some role. UFA

17 Bojan Bogdanovic Pacers, Kings, Bulls Bojan has proven to be a quality wing option with a sweet shooting touch, which is always valuable in today’s game. He’s a steady defender, even if he’s not a flashy one. The guess is he stays in Indiana on a reasonable deal after carving out a role, but many teams could use a wing like him. UFA

18 J.J. Reddick 76ers, Lakers, Knicks Reddick can still shoot you out of a gym. He would be a major loss for the 76ers if he elects to go elsewhere. The Lakers should make this call. UFA