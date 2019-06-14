Roundup: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Leaving; Taylor Swift's New Song; Darren Rovell Hit Piece

Roundup: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Leaving; Taylor Swift's New Song; Darren Rovell Hit Piece

Roundup

Roundup: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Leaving; Taylor Swift's New Song; Darren Rovell Hit Piece

By 6 minutes ago

By: |

  Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the White House … Tom Coughlin doing some good work in the community … Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final did solid ratings … Cuba Gooding Jr. charged with forcible touching … Love the self-awareness from DeMarcus Cousins … Kellen Winslow was a world-class creep at Miami …. Telenovela star Edith Gonzalez dies at 54PlayStation Network goes down, gaming not possible … Instagram also went down, so what did people do all day … Won’t be seeing Shaft … How MLB is courting sportsbooksU.S.-Iranian tensions continue to riseTaylor Swift has a new bangerAsking questions about Darren Rovell’s gambling behavior … Draymond Green doesn’t think the Warriors’ run is over …. Former Texans GM accused of targeting, firing African Americans … Sarah Hyland

Great read on the short and tumultuous AAF era.  [ESPN]

Stephen Curry and Drake had a nice little chat following the game.

, , Roundup

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home