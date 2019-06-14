VIDEO: City of Toronto Erupts in Symphony of Sound as Raptors Win Title

The Toronto Raptors outlasted the Golden State Warriors in an epic NBA Finals game that swung back and forth and back again. They are the champions. They are the ones who stared a dynasty in the face and refused to blink, though they definitely got some help from the injury gods along the way.

A devoted and long-suffering Canadian fanbase celebrated with great gusto and volume as the final second ticked away. The sound? Ferocious, even from scores of stories above the ground.

This is incredible. 37 floors up and we can hear the entire city of #Toronto erupting in celebration after the @Raptors won the championship. (Sound on) #WeTheNorh pic.twitter.com/WWfi3ZICcy — Greg Vanier (@GregVanier) June 14, 2019

On the ground? Even louder.

#Raptors fans singing “We are the Champions” in Jurassic Park is everything 🥺🎵 pic.twitter.com/hpHZ0838WO — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 14, 2019

This is just the beginning. Expect the revelry to continue unabated until further notice.