VIDEO: Brett Hull is Having the Time of His Life at the Blues Championship Parade

The St. Louis Blues won their first-ever Stanley Cup earlier this week, and have been celebrating appropriately. Blues legend and executive VP of the franchise Brett Hull has joined them, and appeared to be having the time of his life at the championship parade on Saturday. He even came up with a new chant: “We want Blues!”

Brett Hull v. Alex Ovechkin Hull is giving Ovi a run for his money on the Blues Stanley Cup parade day😂pic.twitter.com/mLgpXE7ROh — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) June 15, 2019

Hull also gave his own rendition of “Gloria”, the Blues’ theme song for their Stanley Cup run.

Never change Brett Hull, never change.pic.twitter.com/T2jCh2oRKe — Scott Abraham (@ScottABC7) June 15, 2019

Hull belting out the chorus to Gloria while wearing a Ric Flair T-shirt, beer in hand, is as good as it gets for Blues fans. Their championship has been a long time coming, and Hull knows that as well as anyone else. While Hull won two Stanley Cups himself during his playing days, he never won in St. Louis, and has been working tirelessly over the last six years to bring a cup to Blues fans. He even shed tears after they advanced to the Stanley Cup final.

Enjoy your moment, Brett. You, and the rest of St. Louis, earned it.