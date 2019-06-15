Gary Woodland: Five Things to Know About the U.S. Open Leader

Gary Woodland is leading the 119th U.S. Open after two rounds. He’s gone 27 straight holes without a bogey, and looks to be in a groove. Here’s five things to know about the American golfer.

Basketball was his first love

Woodland originally attended Washburn University on a basketball scholarship. He left after his freshman year to take a golf scholarship at Kansas, where he won four tournaments before graduating and turning pro.

Woodland has three PGA Tour wins

Woodland has only notched three PGA tour wins in his 12-year career so far, winning the Transitions Championship, Reno-Tahoe Championship, and the Waste Management Phoenix Open, respectively.

Woodland set a tournament record at the 2018 PGA Championship

Similar to this year’s U.S. Open, Woodland was leading through 36 holes at last year’s PGA Championship, setting a tournament record with a total of 130 after two rounds. He couldn’t continue that success down the stretch, however, and ended up losing by six strokes to Brooks Koepka.

Woodland started his career on the Nationwide Tour

Unlike many successful professional golfers, Woodland didn’t immediately jump to the PGA Tour after graduating from Kansas. Instead, he went on the Nationwide Tour for two years before entering Qualifying School for the PGA Tour.

Woodland won the World Cup of Golf

In 2011, Woodland teamed up with Matt Kuchar to represent the United States at the Omega Mission Hills World Cup, an international competition with teams of two. They put together a score of 67 to come from behind in the last round and take home the title for the U.S.