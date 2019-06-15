How to Watch Tyson Fury vs. Tom Schwarz

Tonight, it will be a heavyweight showdown as Tyson Fury (27-0-1, 19 KOs) steps into the ring against Tom Schwarz (24-0, 16 KOs). The action will take place in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What channel is Fury vs. Schwarz on?

Fury vs. Schwarz is streaming exclusively on ESPN+. ESPN+ is available on the ESPN+ tab on the ESPN App and most mobile devices.

How much does it cost?

An ESPN+ subscription can be purchased for $4.99 a month.

What time does it start?

The main card starts on ESPN+ at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT featuring both Tyson Fury vs. Tom Schwarz and Jesse Hart vs. Sullivan Barrera.