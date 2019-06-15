Imagine Dragons Superfan Patrick Reed Channels Bo Jackson, Snaps Club

Patrick Reed hasn’t won a tournament since the 2018 Masters and smart people everywhere are wondering if it’s because of some type of Imagine Dragons curse. Just curious-minded people asking questions, trying to get answers.

The mercurial American golfer managed to survive a shaky Friday performance at the U.S. Open to make the cut. The highlight of his round wasn’t an approach shot or par save, though. It was definitely the moment he decided to pay homage to Bo Jackson with a rage-fueled club snap.

Patrick Reed snaps his club over his leg on No. 18… 😳 pic.twitter.com/BnOWolZjTC — FOX Sports: Golf (@GolfonFOX) June 15, 2019

Credit to Reed for waiting until the 18th hole to do this. Veteran move right there. If there’s a judicious way for a carpenter to blame, then destroy his tools, this is it.

Reed and a replacement club will look to make a move later today.