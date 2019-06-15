Video: Jim Nantz Joins Joe Buck in Booth During U.S. Open

It seems all Jim Nantz needed was an official invite from Joe Buck.

On Thursday, he got the invite from Buck, and on Saturday’s third round of U.S. Open, the broadcasters of rival networks were on the same desk as Nantz made his FOX debut at Pebble Beach.

Joe @Buck x Jim Nantz Sit back and listen to two of the best… pic.twitter.com/WcSYXhV94l — FOX Sports: Golf (@GolfonFOX) June 15, 2019

Nantz lives close to Pebble Beach and was married at the seventh hole seven years ago. Before FOX earned the rights to the U.S. Open on a new 12-year deal with the USGA, both NBC and ABC aired the national championship. In his 30-year broadcasting career, Nantz has never called a U.S Open.

Nantz later returned the favor, inviting Buck up to his house at Pebble Beach. Great to see two of golf’s top broadcasters show such camaraderie.