REPORT: Kemba Walker Will Be Lakers Top Free Agent Target

Kemba Walker could be part of the NBA’s next “Big 3” as reports on Saturday suggest the Los Angeles Lakers plan to aggressively pursue him in free agency. After the Lakers finalized a trade for Anthony Davis, they will reportedly turn their attention to bringing Walker on board.

Kemba Walker will be a top target in free agency for the Lakers after they reached an agreement in principle to trade for Anthony Davis, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 15, 2019

There is a true fit here, with Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart gone, the Lakers will be thin in the backcourt heading into the 2019-20 season. Walker is a 29-year-old three-time All-Star who can hit big shots and handle the ball. More of a combo guard than a pure point man, Walker can do it all from the perimeter. He also appears to be getting better with age.

Walker average career-highs in points (25.6) and rebounds (4.4) this season, while also posting a career-best PER of 21.72. He’d have to make his game more efficient to play with LeBron James and Davis, but that shouldn’t be an issue. With two other All-Stars around him, Walker won’t have to be a do-everything kind of player like he is now. He’d be able to refine his game to fit what was needed.

The issue will be tearing Walker away from the Charlotte Hornets. He’s spent his entire eight-year career with the team and has become the face of the franchise. Giving that up would be difficult.

It appears the Lakers plan to try and convince him to move west.