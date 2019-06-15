Pelicans Agree to Trade Anthony Davis to Lakers

It’s finally happened. The saga is done. Anthony Davis is no longer a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Pelicans are sending Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package of Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks.

The Pelicans have agreed to a deal to trade Anthony Davis to the Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks – including the No. 4 overall in 2019 Draft, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2019

This is a hefty deal, but one the Lakers had to make. They only have so many years left of LeBron James, and must capitalize while they have the chance. Ingram and Ball are both good young players, but they’re on a different timeline than King James.

For the Pelicans, this is probably as good of a deal as they could hope for. They loaded up on draft picks and players with potential. They now have the first and fourth overall picks in this year’s NBA Draft. They now pivot to building around projected first overall pick Zion Williamson, pairing him with Ball, Ingram, Hart, and whoever they pick with the fourth selection. A whole new starting five in New Orleans, and the Davis race has concluded.