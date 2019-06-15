LeBron James Reacts To Anthony Davis Trade On Instagram

LeBron James has finally weighed in on the Los Angeles Lakers’ big trade for Anthony Davis. Needless to say, he’s pretty dang excited.

James posted the following on Instagram Saturday afternoon:

So yeah, I’d say he’s on board with the move.

To make the deal for Davis, the Lakers gave up Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks. That was a lot to move in exchange for one player, but Davis may well be worth it.

Now the Lakers need to surround James and Davis with shooters to make things work. It should be fun to see what unfolds over the next few weeks in Los Angeles.