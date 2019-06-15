Louis Oosthuizen: Five Things to Know About the Man Chasing Legends at the U.S. Open

Louis Oosthuizen is on his way to making history at Pebble Beach and could soon join legends like Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to win a Grand Slam on the PGA Tour’s iconic Pebble Beach. He won the 2010 Open Championship at Pebble Beach for his lone PGA Tour victory. He is currently three shots back at -6 of Gary Woodland for the lead in the third round.

Here’s five things to know about the South African golfer who’s chasing legends:

He’s been here before.

Louis Oosthuizen is no stranger to Pebble Beach. He finished T-2 in the 2015 U.S. Open and opened strong with an opening 5-under-66, propelling him to the top early on.

He’s looking for his first victory in a while

A win at the U.S. Open would snap him out of a losing funk. Oosthuizen has gone through quite a slump, with his last win coming in the South African Open in December, a win that snapped a previous three-year drought. A win this weekend would be his first major win since the 2010 Open Championship.

He’s leading a charge of South African golfers at the U.S. Open

Only three of the nine South African golfers made the cut to play this weekend with Oosthuizen leading the charge. The other two were Erik van Rooyen and Justin Walters.

He withdrew from Colonial with a neck injury last month and fantasy golf players weren’t happy

At the Colonial last month, Oosthuizen suddenly withdrew due to a neck injury and his fantasy owners weren’t happy, quickly voicing their displeasure on Twitter.

He owns a farm in Texas with his wife, Nel-Mare

The Oosthuizen’s used to own and run a farm in South Africa in the early years of their marriage. The move to Texas surprised a lot of their family and friends who say that Oosthuizen put a lot of work in on the farm. After he won the Volvo Golf-Champions Pro-Am, he cut a deal to trade the prize car for a backhoe tractor to work on the farm.