The Juice is Loose on Twitter: O.J. Simpson Creates Twitter Account

The newest thing that former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is guilty of is signing up for Twitter.

“Hey Twitter world this is yours truly,” Simpson said in a video posted at his new account. “Now coming soon to Twitter, you’ll get to read my thoughts and opinions on just about everything. Now there’s a lot of fake O.J. accounts out there so this one — @TheRealOJ32 — is the only official one. So, it should be a lot of fun. I got some gettin’ even to do. So God bless. Take care.”

Even to this day, Simpson’s guilt and innocence regarding the murders of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman has been debated (even though he just about admitted it in a 2006 interview) and now, nearly a quarter century afterward, he’ll be seeing what Twitter thinks of his infamous murder case.

Twitter certainly wasn’t boring before, but this should spice everything up.