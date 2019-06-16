Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart Instagram Posts Indicate They're Happy With Trade From Lakers

Yesterday evening, a Woj Bomb announcing that Anthony Davis was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for a variety of the Lakers’ core players and multiple draft picks shocked the Twitterverse.

The Pelicans have agreed to a deal to trade Anthony Davis to the Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks – including the No. 4 overall in 2019 Draft, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2019

Following the trade, now ex-Lakers Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart posted Instagram stories indicating that they were happy with the news.

From Brandon Ingram’s IG story… pic.twitter.com/85UNv5sj2K — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) June 15, 2019

From Josh Hart’s IG story…. pic.twitter.com/CEsbZl6UYl — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) June 15, 2019

Whether they were actually happy or smiling through the pain, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart are heading to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Although it might be a slight downgrade to go from living in Los Angeles to New Orleans, at least they don’t have to worry about LeBron trading them anymore. The drama is finally over, and Ingram and Hart can focus on playing basketball in a place where they’re wanted. The new-look Pelicans will boast one of the youngest lineups in the NBA, which will soon be headlined by No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson.

The future is bright in NOLA.