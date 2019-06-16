Breaking: Brooks Koepka Kisses his Girlfriend Prior to Teeing off Sunday

At the 2019 PGA Championship, Brooks Koepka was on top of the world. The reigning champion defended his crown, finishing the tournament at -8, two strokes better than second-place finisher Dustin Johnson.

Although Koepka excelled on the course, he received heavy attention for his actions prior to the round. While walking to the course for his Sunday tee off, Koepka’s supermodel girlfriend, Jena Sims, went in for a pre-round kiss and was promptly denied.

What do we say to pre-round kisses on the Sunday of a major? Not today.pic.twitter.com/vEf9HM8otV — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) May 19, 2019

That’s some tough treatment from Brooks. Even if he’s in the zone, he has plenty of time to return the favor. Although Koepka won the tournament, he struggled in his final round, posting a 74 (+4) on the scorecard.

This time around, Koepka made sure to stop for a moment and kiss Sims prior to his Sunday tee time in the 2019 U.S. Open.

Sitting at -7 entering Sunday’s round, Koepka currently trails the leader, Gary Woodland, by four strokes (-11). Based on his struggles in the last round of the PGA Championship, maybe kissing his girlfriend will provide the spark he needs to conquer this year’s U.S. Open.