Brooks Koepka's Girlfriend Jena Sims is Enjoying Herself at The U.S. Open
By:
Ryan Phillips
1 hour ago
Brooks Koepka is once again close to taking him a major championship, as he’s battling with Gary Woodland atop the leaderboard at the U.S. Open this weekend. Koepka’s girlfriend Jena Sims also seems to be enjoying her time at Pebble Beach.
Sims has been active on
Instagram this week, showing off the fun she’s having at the U.S. Open. Check it out:
Koepka and Sims have been together for more than a year and she’s shown off their relationship on Instagram often:
Some more fantastic Instagram work from Sims is below and on the next few pages:
Ryan Phillips
Ryan is a San Diego-based blogger who is a 10-year veteran of the sports writing world. He holds a journalism degree from Indiana University (yes he left San Diego for Bloomington, Indiana voluntarily). He has no pets and a crippling addiction to HBOGo.
