Meet Gary Woodland's Wife, Gabby Woodland

Gary Woodland is in the hunt for his first major title at the U.S. Open this weekend. The 35-year-old Kansas native has won five professional titles and finished tied for sixth at the 2018 PGA Championship. And, as with most golfers, he has a lovely wife.
Woodland and his wife Gabby Woodland have been married since 2015 and he’s clearly a very happy family man.
Check out some shots of Woodland and his wife below and on the next page.
I’m so honored and humbled to have received the CPL Brock Bucklin Patriot Award last night at the Folds of Honor Patriot Cup National Gala. Today was equally as special to able to play golf and spend time with the men and women that have served and the families that have paid the ultimate sacrifice for this country. @majordanrooney and @foldsofhonor are changing lives and I’m proud to be part of their mission.
