Here's Gary Woodland Getting Buckets

Gary Woodland continues to the lead the U.S. Open as we head down the stretch. This would be the biggest win of the 35-year-old’s life, and it’d be extra special if he were able to outduel Brooks Koepka for the title.

The Topeka native grew up dreaming of playing basketball for Kansas and had to settle for playing against the Jayhawks while a member of Washburn University, where he averaged six points in one year of play.

He then went to Kansas to play golf, which proved a wise choice.

Woodland can still shoot it, though, as he proved in this Golf Channel segment.

Little pro tip for all the recreational ballers out there: any guy in his 30s who shows up to the run wearing a long-sleeved shirt is going to present a matchup problem. It’s a confident move only done by players who are going to play suffocating defense and knock down open jumpers.