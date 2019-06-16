O.J. Simpson Denies Being Khloe Kardashian's Father on Twitter

O.J. Simpson has Twitter now because that’s a real thing that’s happening in 2019. He took time on Sunday — which happened to be Father’s Day — to deny sleeping with Kris Jenner and, in turn, being Khloe Kardashian’s father.

For years rumors had swirled that Simpson and Jenner had a relationship and that he was actually Khloe’s father. Well, he denies it. And, I mean, if you can’t trust O.J. Simpson, who can you trust?

Watch:

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019

I kind of feel awful sharing anything from O.J. Simpson at this point. He’s an awful human being, and the fact that he joined Twitter 25 years after Nicole Brown Simpson was was murder shouldn’t be lost on anyone.

So yeah, this will be the last time I write about O.J. or his Twitter account unless something awful and fully deserved happens to him.