Royals Catcher Martin Maldonado Wears Tie During Game

For what has to be the first time in MLB history, Kansas City Royals catcher Martin Maldonado wore a clip-on tie during KC’s Father’s Day matchup against the Minnesota Twins.

This HAS to be a first. Martín Maldonado is sporting a tie over his catcher's gear and it's incredible. 😂#AlwaysRoyal | #Royals pic.twitter.com/My74ZhE1Vz — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) June 16, 2019

One of the most bizarre things you’ll ever see in the sport of baseball, Maldonado appears to be conveying a message with the words on his tie. As for the meaning of the message, it’s undeterminable at the moment. The tie appears to have the words “pay” written on the top, followed by a series of names before ending with the words, “Happy Father’s Day.”

@UniWatch Martin Maldonado wearing a tie with names written on it attached to his chest protector pic.twitter.com/Rqwuy3zhfM — Addison Walton (@AddisonWalton) June 16, 2019

Until we find out the meaning of the words written on Maldonado’s tie, fans will continue to explore their detective skills and report their findings on social media. In the meantime, it will be interesting to see if the MLB fines Moldonado for an equipment violation.

It’s not every day you see a baseball player wearing a tie-clip on their chest protector and based on the Royals record, this might be the highlight of their season.