Tyson Fury Sings Aerosmith's 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing' After Beating Tom Schwarz

Tyson Fury has some soul. The lineal heavyweight champ isn’t just a brutal knockout artist, he’s apparently also a crooner. After battering challenger Tom Schwarz into submission Saturday night, Fury grabbed the mic and started singing. No, really.
Fury belted out Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.” Check it out:
I mean, he’s not bad. He shouldn’t quit his day job, but still, that was pretty good.
Fury scored a second round TKO over Schwarz after completely dominating the German. He then announced a rematch with Deontay Wilder will be next for both fighters, which should please boxing fans everywhere.
Fury improved to 28-0-1 with his win Saturday night, and also clearly won over a lot of fans in Las Vegas.
