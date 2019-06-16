Tyson Fury Sings Aerosmith's 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing' After Beating Tom Schwarz

Tyson Fury has some soul. The lineal heavyweight champ isn’t just a brutal knockout artist, he’s apparently also a crooner. After battering challenger Tom Schwarz into submission Saturday night, Fury grabbed the mic and started singing. No, really.

Fury belted out Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.” Check it out:

There is absolutely nobody like him. The most entertaining man in sports @tyson_fury #FurySchwarz 😂🎶 pic.twitter.com/2gkKuVE3uL — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 16, 2019

I mean, he’s not bad. He shouldn’t quit his day job, but still, that was pretty good.

Fury scored a second round TKO over Schwarz after completely dominating the German. He then announced a rematch with Deontay Wilder will be next for both fighters, which should please boxing fans everywhere.

Fury improved to 28-0-1 with his win Saturday night, and also clearly won over a lot of fans in Las Vegas.