Tyson Fury Scores Second Round TKO Win Over Tom Schwarz

Tyson Fury is back. After a split draw with Deontay Wilder in December put the first blemish on his professional record, Fury got back to his dominant ways with a second round TKO of German challenger Tom Schwarz Saturday night.

Fury utterly dominated his overmatched competition, using superior head and body movement to befuddle Schwarz. All the while he was pot-shotting his burly opponent, waiting for the opportunity to strike. He opened the second round out of a southpaw stance and went to work. It didn’t take long.

His jab was slipping through Schwarz’s guard in both rounds, then he got the left hand to start working midway through the second round. He finally put Schwarz down with a hard straight left. When he got up, Fury battered him in the corner until the fight was stopped.

Referee Kenny Bayless called a stop to the action at 2:56 in the second round just as Schwarz’s corner was throwing in the towel.

After the fight, Fury grabbed the microphone during the post-fight interview and sang Aerosmith’s “I don’t want to miss a thing.”

More importantly, he confirmed a rematch with Wilder will be coming soon.