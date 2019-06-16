Video: Bronny James Has First Dunk in AAU Game

LeBron James Jr. has had dunks in middle school games and practice before, but over the weekend he had his first dunk in AAU game. The dunk, which occurs shortly after the 1:30 mark in the video above, happened at the Balling at the Beach event in Florida.

It was an eventful weekend for Bronny — he also hit a game-winner in a game earlier this weekend.

We’re going to start hearing more and more about Bronny going forward, as he and Dwyane Wade’s son are slated to be high school teammates in the Los Angeles area this upcoming season: