Gary Woodland is a terrific story — he won his first major championship today at the US Open at Pebble Beach at the age of 35. He wound up finishing at -13, three strokes ahead of Brooks Koepka, and finished up the tournament in style with a birdie butt to seal the victory on the 18th hole.

Congrats to Woodland, who by many accounts is a very popular player amongst his colleagues on the PGA Tour.