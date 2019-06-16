VIDEO: Getting High and Calling Stephen A. Smith Seems Like a Bad Idea

Stephen A. Smith has made his feelings about marijuana known many times. He would prefer you stay off of it. Especially if you’re a professional athlete and it’s going to cost you money. For all of the ESPN personality’s many talents, being an ally for those who enjoy taking the edge off with the drug is not one of them.

That’s why what happened this week was so interesting. Someone, knowing full well what would happen, decided to partake and then call into Smith’s radio show.

It went how one would expect it to go.

born too late to explore the world born too early to traverse the universe born just in time to experience what happens someone who is high af calls into Stephen A. Smith's radio show pic.twitter.com/r507udJH8v — cam wilson 👋 (@cameronwilson) June 15, 2019

Not sure why a person would do this, but I’m glad they did.

There’s no official guidebook but I’d say the best ESPN shows to call in while altered are:

Paul Finebaum Golic & Wingo Wake n’ Take with Stugotz

Stephen A. is down around No. 12.