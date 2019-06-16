Watch All Three Goals From the U.S. Women's National Team's Win Over Chile

On Sunday, the United States Women's National Team defeated Chile, 3-0, for their second win in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. After defeating Thailand, 13-0, in their previous game, the United States is currently 2-0 in the group stage and outscoring their opponents, 16-0. They’ve already secured a spot in the knockout round.

Let’s take a look at the three goals from Team USA’s win over Chile.

Goal # 1 – 11′ Carli Lloyd

The first goal of the game was scored just 11 minutes into the action when 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup Golden Ball recipient Carli Lloyd blasted a left-footed shot into the back of the net.

This was Lloyd’s second goal of the tournament.

Goal #2 – ’26 Julie Ertz

The second goal of the game for Team USA came off the head of midfielder Julie Ertz on a perfect corner kick from Tierna Davidson. The goal gave the United States a 2-0 lead and was Ertz’s first career Women’s World Cup goal for Team USA.

.@julieertz, back at it with the near post header goal. Our set piece 👸 we stan. pic.twitter.com/j09xVgfvmG — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 16, 2019

Goal #3 – 35′ Carli Lloyd

Less than 10 minutes after Ertz’s goal, Lloyd scored for the second time in the game on a header from yet another great corner kick off the foot of Davidson.

Telemundo Deportes provided an excellent reaction to the goal, which was Lloyd’s 10th in her FIFA Women’s World Cup career.

The United States scored all three goals in the first half en route to a, 3-0, victory over Chile. They are back in action Thursday when they face off against Sweden in another group stage matchup at 3 P.M. ET.