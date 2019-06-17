2009 NBA Re-Draft: The Clippers Land Curry, Grizzlies Have a New Big Three

The 2009 NBA Draft wasn’t heralded as one of the better ones of the century, but that’s how it looks in retrospect. Two of the five best players in the game today came out of this draft in the form of Stephen Curry and James Harden, and Blake Griffin certainly isn’t a slouch either. There were a handful of rotation guys who we’d come to know quite well, too, like Patrick Beverley, Danny Green, and Jrue Holiday.

But the draft didn’t have all those guys in the top 10, of course. The Grizzlies would probably like another chance after taking Hasheem Thabeet that year, while the Wolves passed on Curry no less than two times for two other point guards, Jonny Flynn and Ricky Rubio. As the 2019 NBA Draft draws near, we went back a decade and re-drafted the entire 2009 NBA Draft with the benefit of hindsight. The shockwaves are, obviously, huge, and would drastically change the league as we know it. It’s impossible to project just how far the reach would be, but we do our best. Here’s the 2009 NBA draft, re-done.

1. Los Angeles Clippers

Original Pick: Blake Griffin

New Pick: Steph Curry

Obviously, right? It took Curry about five years to become the player he is today after he struggled with ankle injuries early on, but the Clippers would be just fine with that. Curry would’ve made for a fine pick-and-roll partner with DeAndre Jordan, bringing on an early version of Lob City, and his backcourt mate Eric Gordon would’ve made for Splash Bros Lite. With Curry on the roster, they never trade for Chris Paul, and perhaps flip the script as the Lakers’ little brother sooner than expected. A core of Gordon, Curry, and Jordan is good enough to be a title contender and attract marquee free agents, and the Clippers get a generational talent.

2. Memphis Grizzlies

Original Pick: Hasheem Thabeet

New Pick: James Harden

Almost anyone else would give the Grizzlies more value than Thabeet did, and Harden accomplishes that and more. Similar to Curry, he was a late bloomer who started out as a Sixth Man of the Year before becoming a premier offensive force in the league starting around 2013. A core of Mike Conley, Marc Gasol, and Harden is as well-rounded as it gets, with Harden providing the scoring output that the Grit ‘n Grind Grizzlies always lacked at their peak. Similar to Harden, Gasol and Conley really came into their own between 2012 and 2014. They’d be able to make a lot of noise in the playoffs and compete for a title. A combo of Harden, O.J. Mayo, and Rudy Gay would be redundant and might cause some issues, but overall it’s hard to imagine a better fit for Harden than with a smart, pass-first point guard and a defensive stalwart and passing expert down low.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder

Original Pick: James Harden

New Pick: Blake Griffin

Griffin stays in Oklahoma as the Thunder become the first team to suffer from the re-draft… sort of. Oklahoma City infamously traded away Harden in 2012 to stay under the luxury tax for one more year and later pay Serge Ibaka, but would they be more willing to pay for a guy who’s a much better fit with two ball-dominant scorers in Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook? They just might. While Griffin wasn’t the all-around offensive force with shooting touch he is now, he was an elite athlete coming out of college who would form one of the greatest dunking duos in NBA history with Westbrook. The year following this draft Durant really came into his own, and while Griffin missed the first year of his career with a torn ACL, he’d play a beautiful complementary piece in the years following. He probably wouldn’t push the team over the edge to win a title in the 2012 Finals, but a Big 3 of Griffin, Durant, and Westbrook would absolutely be good enough to regularly compete for a title, even if Griffin doesn’t develop into the same player he is today with two other elite scorers by his side.

4. Sacramento Kings

Original Pick: Tyreke Evans

New Pick: DeMar DeRozan

Evans had a stellar first year in SacTown, but dramatically flamed out. The Kings choose to take more than one year of productivity with DeRozan. It took about three years before DeRozan became the midrange scoring artist we know him as today, which means he would still lead the Kings as a rookie to a poor enough record that they still end up with DeMarcus Cousins in 2010. A combo of Cousins and DeRozan isn’t exactly an elite duo, but they’d provide quite the scoring punch and could bludgeon teams in the post like few others. By themselves, they aren’t title contenders, but who knows how a stable sidekick to Cousins would change his view of the organization? It might become easier to recruit guys to Sacramento, and Cousins might never leave. The Kings are in a good spot now, but they were in a very bad spot for a long time, and picking DeRozan in this draft may have granted stability to a notably shaky franchise.

5. Minnesota Timberwolves

Original Pick: Johnny Flynn

New Pick: Jrue Holiday

Similar to the Grizzlies, the Wolves blew this pick so badly that picking almost anyone else would have given them more value than Flynn. In this version, they pick up a different point guard in Holiday, who has become one of the best two-way point guards in the game. It took him around five years to find his offensive groove, but his defense has always been better than most. He’d make for a good complement to the scoring and rebounding machine that Kevin Love would eventually become.