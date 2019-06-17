VIDEO: Auburn Once Again Learns Baseball Is a Very Cruel Game

Auburn third baseman Edouard Julien has to be the sickest person in America this morning. The sophomore had a chance to secure a Tigers’ victory over Mississippi State in the College World Series. All he had to do was make a routine throw to first base for the final out in the bottom of the ninth. But he didn’t, instead sailing the toss over his first baseman’s head and opening the door to a Bulldogs’ win in extra innings.

Baseball. A cruel game.

Before the inopportune error, Julien was poised to be the hero. He homered and had three RBI earlier in the game.

Auburn is now on the brink of elimination. But they have set a precedent for overcoming a heartbreaking loss. Here’s the almost inexplicable way they exited the SEC Tournament.