Colin Cowherd Delaying Vacation So He Can Fire Off Lakers Takes

Colin Cowherd was supposed to be on vacation today. As a sports radio host, he’d planned it perfectly. The NBA Finals are done and the traditional drastic stop of interesting things happening in the stick-and-ball arena is poised to unfold. These are the thin days, folks. If you see a content creator this next month or so, give them a hug and tell them you’re thinking of them and their struggle.

But something interesting happened on the way to the doldrums. The Los Angeles Lakers decided to pull off a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans in order to acquire Anthony Davis. Rumors swirl that Kyrie Irving could also be headed out West in order to put the band back together with LeBron James.

It’s a DEFCON 1 moment and Cowherd, arguably the Face of FS1 and certainly the Pied Piper of all things Lakers, has decided to step up to the plate.

That’s right, he’s calling an audible, delaying his time off, and headed into studio to rip off Davis-related commentary.

ICYMI— I will be hosting the Herd tomorrow. Vacation can wait. Too much news to be off air. @FoxSportsRadio @iHeartRadio cya in AM. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) June 17, 2019

Here’s hoping he’s declined to weigh in at all so he can attack the microphone like a dog that hasn’t eaten in days.

Selfless stuff here. It goes to show there are certain things bigger than family. Like sports.