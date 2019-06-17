Cole Beasley and Dez Bryant Criticize Cowboys' Offense

After signing a four-year, $29 million contract with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, it didn’t take long for wide receiver Cole Beasley to take a shot at his former team.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Beasley took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys, saying that the wide receiver position is far more important in the Bills playbook than it was in Dallas.

Cole Beasley is loving the Bills' offense. He didn't feel the same way about the Cowboys' system 😳 pic.twitter.com/EWua6Q4pAo — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 16, 2019

Beasley didn’t stop here and continued to further criticize the Cowboys offensive scheme, hinting at its simplicity.

“I felt like it was easy for me to be taken away. Really, in that offense, all you had to do was bracket me because I went beyond 5 yards rarely. And when I did, it was from the same formation; I was in the same spot all the time.”

Well, it appears that Beasley isn’t the only former Cowboy to have gripes with their offensive system. Former Cowboys star receiver Dez Bryant weighed in via Twitter, backing up Beasley’s claim as true.

Well he’s not wrong so don’t criticize him for being honest… he didn’t say not one negative thing about the boys https://t.co/jewNoTj110 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 16, 2019

Whether or not Beasley and Bryant are telling the truth or are just salty about the way their careers ended in Dallas, this news is not surprising. With the addition of Ezekiel Elliot in 2016, the Cowboys became extremely run-heavy. When you have one of the best running backs in the entire NFL, it only makes sense that the importance of receivers diminishes.

Beasley appears to be happy in his new home and is looking forward to focusing on football without the distractions he faced on “America’s Team.”

“I’m just glad to be here,” Beasley said at One Bills Drive, “where it’s 100 percent about ball and not a show or a brand. It’s purer here. I’m proud to be part of something like that.”

With aging and injury-prone LeSean McCoy in the Buffalo backfield, Beasley should get plenty of opportunities this upcoming season.