NBA

David Lee and Caroline Wozniacki Got Married in Italy

David Lee and Caroline Wozniacki Got Married in Italy

NBA

David Lee and Caroline Wozniacki Got Married in Italy

By 1 hour ago

By: |

View this post on Instagram

Husband and wife ❤️

A post shared by David Lee (@davidlee) on

David Lee, the former NBA player, and tennis player Caroline Wozniacki got married in Italy over the weekend. They’ve been dating for several years, and by all appearances seem to be a very happy couple. Congratulations to them on their nuptials; would it surprise anyone if in 20 years or so we are hearing about future star athletes in their lineage?

NBA, Tennis

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home