David Lee and Caroline Wozniacki Got Married in Italy

David Lee, the former NBA player, and tennis player Caroline Wozniacki got married in Italy over the weekend. They’ve been dating for several years, and by all appearances seem to be a very happy couple. Congratulations to them on their nuptials; would it surprise anyone if in 20 years or so we are hearing about future star athletes in their lineage?
