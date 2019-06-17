ESPN Hires Josh McCown as NFL Analyst

Well, that happened quickly. After announcing his retirement from the NFL earlier today, Josh McCown has reportedly been hired as an analyst for ESPN.

Congrats to @JoshMcCown12 on a terrific 17-year pro career.

And some more news: Josh is joining ESPN as an NFL studio analyst. He debuts Wed. in Bristol on NFL Live. https://t.co/CBXB4hYhot pic.twitter.com/gIj7Hccnow — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) June 17, 2019

A common move in today’s world of sports broadcasting, McCown joins a large group of former players to make the move from the field to the television screen, joining the likes of Tony Romo, Nate Burleson, Teddy Bruschi and many others.

McCown hung up his cleats after a 17-year career with 10 different teams in the NFL. He is well respected around the league for his football knowledge and passion towards the game, warranting many to believe he has the makings of a future coach.

People who have been around believe – if he chooses this path – that Josh McCown would become an outstanding coach at any level. https://t.co/v6hWwwbKqI — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 17, 2019

McCown is set to make his ESPN debut this Wednesday, appearing on one of their most popular shows, NFL Live.