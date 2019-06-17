Kawhi Leonard Makes Fun of His Own Laugh

It looks like Kawhi Leonard got the last laugh.

During the Toronto Raptors’ NBA championship parade on Monday, Leonard wrapped up his speech to the city in the best way possible. By mocking his famous laugh.

Kawhi Leonard ends his speech with the laugh that won over the hearts of every @Raptors fan 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/rCrM5F4ULa — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 17, 2019

If you haven’t seen or heard about the origins of his laugh, here’s what you need to know. During a media day prior to the 2018-2019 season, Leonard gained heavy attention for his unique and hilarious laugh while responding to a question.

It was one of the most awkward and strangest laughs ever heard from an NBA player, and in today’s social media driven world, it spread like a wildfire. Although Leonard’s laugh prior to the season provided a big kick to the media world, it wasn’t the first time Leonard displayed his “laugh” to the public.

Why Kawhi Leonard laugh like he never tried it before pic.twitter.com/8h9RbEdeNG — Heavenly 🍑 (@HeavenlyControl) June 8, 2019

While working out for the Sacramento Kings in 2011, Leonard broke out a ridiculous laugh that almost sounded like he was gasping for air.

Although everyone likes to take jabs at Leonard for his awkward laugh, it’s all in good fun. Much to the delight of his teammates and fans, Leonard was a good sport by mocking himself on the big stage.

A fun guy and a two-time NBA Finals MVP. What a time for Kawhi Leonard.