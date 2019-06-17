LaVar Ball Made an Inappropriate Comment to Molly Qerim

During an appearance on First Take discussing Lonzo Ball’s trade, LaVar Ball made an inappropriate comment to the show’s co-host Molly Qerim. When Qerim’s asked a question that involved a different topic, she used the common transition phrase of “switching gears,” and Ball responded, “You can switch gears with me any day.”
Qerim handled this well by responding, “Let’s stay focused here.” While it’s never fair to say exactly how someone interprets a comment, from my view at least, it appeared she initially was reasonably bothered.
ESPN is not blameless here, either. Ball has an all-too long history of saying ridiculous things and taking his jokes way too far. Many will remember him telling Kristine Leahy to stay in her lane a few years ago on FS1. ESPN, or any network that brings him on — and FS1 has brought him back on several times since — knows exactly what they are getting themselves into and the risks that come with giving him a live mic.
