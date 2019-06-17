LaVar Ball Made an Inappropriate Comment to Molly Qerim

During an appearance on First Take discussing Lonzo Ball’s trade, LaVar Ball made an inappropriate comment to the show’s co-host Molly Qerim. When Qerim’s asked a question that involved a different topic, she used the common transition phrase of “switching gears,” and Ball responded, “You can switch gears with me any day.”

Lavar Ball is wildin’ on first take…🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/U6OsfHmQTa — Sports Plug 2.0 (@SportsPlug_) June 17, 2019

Qerim handled this well by responding, “Let’s stay focused here.” While it’s never fair to say exactly how someone interprets a comment, from my view at least, it appeared she initially was reasonably bothered.

ESPN is not blameless here, either. Ball has an all-too long history of saying ridiculous things and taking his jokes way too far. Many will remember him telling Kristine Leahy to stay in her lane a few years ago on FS1. ESPN, or any network that brings him on — and FS1 has brought him back on several times since — knows exactly what they are getting themselves into and the risks that come with giving him a live mic.