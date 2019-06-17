Reddit Bans Popular "r/nbastreams" Page

All good things must come to an end, and this happened to be the case today for the popular Reddit page, “r/nbastreams.”

The page was a go-to option for many Reddit users, who would access links leading to live streams of NBA games completely for free. Although completely illegal, the streaming of copyrighted content, as opposed to downloaded content, makes it more difficult to track down the individuals responsible for producing the stream. Even though these links are posted on Reddit, the links are not directly associated with Reddit, making their direct responsibility for any violations questionable.

With the NBA Finals having recently concluded, the banning of the r/nbastreams page comes at an interesting time. While Reddit has long been an advocate for free speech, it hasn’t stopped them from shutting down streaming pages before. The fact that that the widely popular r/nflstreams and r/mlbstreams pages are still active is worth noting as well.

The demise of r/nbastreams prompted a bevy of hilarious yet devastating reactions on social media from loyal users.

Goodnight, sweet prince pic.twitter.com/S2thIiMIRo — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 17, 2019

R/NBAStreams has been banned on Reddit pic.twitter.com/9LQDfd5Tqd — Marc Weems (@bigweems) June 17, 2019

If you were an active user of r/nbastream, we’re sorry for your loss. But with the whack-a-mole nature of situations like these, a new way to stream live NBA games for free is likely on the horizon.

Today may be a win for NBA League Pass, but one thing’s for certain: the people won’t give up on finding ways to live stream games for free.