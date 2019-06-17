Roundup: MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet Fashion, Massive Power Outage in South America, NBA Free Agency Landscape

Jennifer Anniston … MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet slideshow … “Mom arrested after entering elementary school and confronting son’s alleged bullies” … Colorado surpasses $1 billion in tax revenue from marijuana sales … “Houston pastor who backed bill criminalizing abortion arrested for alleged child sex abuse” … Massive power outage hits all of Argentina and Uruguay … No games in the Matt LaFleur era yet, but Aaron Rodgers is already talking about wanting more freedom at line of scrimmage … A 27-year-old, who had an underlying medical condition, died at Bonnaroo … Caitlyn Jenner’s Father’s Day message appears to include a shot at Tristan Thompson … “Florida man thought he bought a villa for $9K in an online auction but it turned out to be a foot-wide strip of grass worth $50 – and officials are refusing to give him a refund”.

Robert Klemko had a deep, dark profile of Kellen Winslow II [SI.com]

After 1,000 racing greyhounds died or were killed last year, there are calls for the sport to be banned [Guardian]

The best landing spots for the top 10 NBA free agents after Anthony Davis trade [Bleacher Report]

“Hundreds of active-duty and retired law enforcement officers from across the United States are members of Confederate, anti-Islam, misogynistic or anti-government militia groups on Facebook, a Reveal investigation has found.” [Reveal News]

Movie sequels are slumping at the box office recently [The Wrap]

Friends women’s reunion for Courteney Cox’s 55th birthday party [People]

NASCAR race’s winning truck driver disqualified after truck fails inspection post race [NBC Sports]

Charles Barkley’s thoughts on NBA Finals with Dan Patrick

Ska cover of Madonna’s Material Girl

Penny pyramid with over a million pennies