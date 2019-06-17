Shannon Sharpe as a Goat is Exactly What Sports Debate TV Was Missing

You never know what the debate shows will you bring you on a Monday morning. And some days we even get a pleasant surprise, like on this fantastic day. On Undisputed, noted LeBron James stan Shannon Sharpe showed up rocking a James jersey and dressed as, wait for it, a goat with shades.

Someone is ready to celebrate the Lakers & Pelicans trade today! Me too @ShannonSharpe but for different reasons. Let’s Geaux @PelicansNBA !! pic.twitter.com/YOfEFHEWti — Jennifer Hale (@JenHale504) June 17, 2019

Have you ever seen a goat drop this level of takes? Because this snazzy one has the Lakers winning the chip next season:

BROW GOAT!!! "The Lakers will win the title next year. I want 50 cases of Dew on it right now!" — @ShannonSharpe 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5BWl6f5Uqd — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 17, 2019

While some may find this a little much, this is exactly what was needed in the debate genre. People like Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith will wear the occasional jersey to troll, or even a cowboy hat, but have clearly underestimated the value – and look – of costume-wearing. Sharpe’s latest attire does raise the stakes for future getups, though. It could be a tad harder now to enjoy a feisty LeBron James debate with two human faces going at it now.

By the way, how great is it seeing an NFL Hall-of-Famer and a longtime sports writer betting cases of Mountain Dew over their debates?