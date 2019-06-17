PM Roundup: Sydney Sweeney; Houston Rockets May Be Imploding; LaVar Ball Says He Wanted Lonzo Traded

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is just so stoked LaVar Ball is talking again, aren’t you guys?

Sydney’s new show debuts: Sydney Sweeney’s new show “Euphoria” debuted on HBO Sunday night. The 21-year-old actress has previously had pivotal roles on “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Sharp Objects.” She seems primed for a big-time breakout.

Rockets are falling apart: The Houston Rockets may be coming apart at the seams. There’s a lot of turmoil surrounding the team and everyone seems to believe it’s about to all come crashing down.

LaVar is talking again: LaVar Ball claims he always wanted the Lakers to trade his son Lonzo Ball. Sure.

Tweet of the Day:

Josh McCown:

-great career

-universally beloved

-elite hair

-can dunk pic.twitter.com/NSzIonz7A9 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 17, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

LaVar Ball Made an Inappropriate Comment to Molly Qerim

2009 NBA Re-Draft: The Clippers Land Curry, Grizzlies Have a New Big Three

Colin Cowherd Delaying Vacation So He Can Fire Off Lakers Takes

Michelle Beadle Indicates She Will Be on ESPN NBA Countdown Next Season

Around the Sports Internet:

LaMelo Ball signed to play pro ball in Australia

Noah Syndergaard is headed to the IL

An early look at the National League award races

Eight potential NBA draft-related trades

Song of the Day: