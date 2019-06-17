PM Roundup: Sydney Sweeney; Houston Rockets May Be Imploding; LaVar Ball Says He Wanted Lonzo Traded

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is just so stoked LaVar Ball is talking again, aren’t you guys?
Sydney’s new show debuts: Sydney Sweeney’s new show “Euphoria” debuted on HBO Sunday night. The 21-year-old actress has previously had pivotal roles on “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Sharp Objects.” She seems primed for a big-time breakout.
what an incredible night ✨ thank you to the master mind @mistersamlev for creating such an extraordinary show and believing in me to bring cassie to life ❤️ to all the crew and cast who worked their asses off for so long, thank you! we’ve really made something special and I cant wait for the world to see it ❤️ and thank you @miumiu for the beautiful dress ✨ @euphoria June 16th @hbo #feelsomething
Rockets are falling apart: The Houston Rockets may be coming apart at the seams. There’s a lot of turmoil surrounding the team and everyone seems to believe it’s about to all come crashing down.
LaVar is talking again: LaVar Ball claims he always wanted the Lakers to trade his son Lonzo Ball. Sure.
